PRATT, Kan. (KWCH) - On Saturday, Courtney Wages of Wichita was crowned the 2023 Miss Kansas.

Sixteen women from across the state competed in this year’s Miss Kansas event in Pratt, Kansas. Courtney will receive a scholarship award and will represent the state throughout her term.

