1 dead following single-vehicle crash near Hesston

Deadly crash
Deadly crash(Arizona's Family)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening southeast of Hesston.

Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 5500 block of North Hesston Road at 7:22 p.m. Harvey County Sheriff’s deputies and Hesston EMS personnel attempted lifesaving measures on site. The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no one else in the vehicle.

The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle went off the roadway and into the north ditch. The vehicle rolled several times before coming to rest. It is not known why the vehicle left the roadway, and it’s unknown if the woman was wearing a seat belt. The accident remains under investigation.

The name of the driver has not been released pending notification of family.

