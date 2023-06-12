2 arrested after nearly 30 gallons of liquid meth found in SE Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested two men after several gallons of liquid meth were found in a southeast Wichita home.

Police said they had been investigating a liquid meth operation that was transporting the illegal drug from Mexico and Phoenix, AZ to the Wichita area.

“After an extensive and lengthy operation of surveillance, the officers executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 2000 blk of S. Greenwich. The search warrant resulted in the seizure of approximately 28-30 gallons of liquid meth,” said police. “What the officers seized from this house could have been converted into approximately 300 pounds of crystal meth. The estimated street value of this seizure is approximately $972,857.00.”

Police arrested 37-year-old Oscar Martinez-Ortiz of Wichita, and 60-year-old Ignacio Negrete-Diaz on charges of manufacturing a controlled substance and distribution stemming from a narcotics investigation.

