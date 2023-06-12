Chances for rain will be off/on this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Most of the rain through Tuesday night will be focused over western Kansas, but chances will spread over other areas later this week. The risk of severe weather continues to look rather low, but some slow moving storms will produce some heavier downpours.

Temperatures on Tuesday will start off in the 50s and should warm into the 70s (west) and low 80s (central/east). Expect the winds to remain light for much of the state, and scattered storms will remain a threat for areas across western Kansas. Tuesday night storms will mainly be focused over the west, but in the pre-dawn hours Wednesday, some of the rain will reach central and south central Kansas.

Wednesday could start with a few spotty showers early in the day, however, most of the day will be dry and warmer. Much of the state will have 80s for highs.

The only widespread storms expected this week may hit the area Thursday evening and overnight. Those storms may have some gusty winds and heavy rainfall, and almost all of Kansas has the potential of getting more rain.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Light winds. Low: 58.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-10. High: 81.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy; a few showers or storms late. Light winds. Low: 60.

Wed: High: 85 Isolated AM showers, then mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 89 Low: 63 Mostly sunny; scattered overnight storms.

Fri: High: 87 Low: 66 AM showers, then partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 65 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 93 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 95 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

