Cooler than normal temps today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet and cool morning across most of Kansas, and the day ahead will follow suit. Underneath a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures will top out in the upper 70s, or 10 degrees below normal for middle June.

Showers and storms are likely over western Kansas today and Tuesday, and while some of the storms may be strong with small hail, gusty wind, and heavy rain, widespread severe weather is not expected.

A few storms may move into central and eastern Kansas late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning followed by a second chance on Thursday night into Friday. However, the chances are small, and most will probably stay dry.

Looking ahead… a significant weather pattern change is possible to likely this weekend into next week. Rain chances appear few and far between, and that will allow temperatures to soar into the 90s, and possibly triple digits.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 77.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: Light and variable. Low: 58.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. High: 81.

Wed: Low: 60. High: 85. A few morning storms, then mostly sunny.

Thu: Low: 63. High: 89. Mostly sunny; chance of storms into the night.

Fri: Low: 66. High: 91. Mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 67. High: 92. Partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 67. High: 94. Mostly sunny and hot.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com