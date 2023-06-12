Lake Afton All Wheels Car Show
Published: Jun. 12, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you were out this past weekend at Lake Afton, you may have seen hundreds of people showing off their old-fashioned cars. The Lake Afton All Wheels Car Show is one of the biggest car shows in the Wichita area. Over one thousand cars lined up side-by-side for people to look at.
All types of cars were in attendance, but the theme this year was ‘Celebrating the Corvette’.
Organizers of the car show say it’s a social event for car enthusiasts. People come from multiple states all around and this year in the hundreds.
