Lake Afton All Wheels Car Show

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you were out this past weekend at Lake Afton, you may have seen hundreds of people showing off their old-fashioned cars. The Lake Afton All Wheels Car Show is one of the biggest car shows in the Wichita area. Over one thousand cars lined up side-by-side for people to look at.

All types of cars were in attendance, but the theme this year was ‘Celebrating the Corvette’.

Organizers of the car show say it’s a social event for car enthusiasts. People come from multiple states all around and this year in the hundreds.

