WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you were out this past weekend at Lake Afton, you may have seen hundreds of people showing off their old-fashioned cars. The Lake Afton All Wheels Car Show is one of the biggest car shows in the Wichita area. Over one thousand cars lined up side-by-side for people to look at.

Lake Afton All Wheels Car Show draws hundreds from states all around

All types of cars were in attendance, but the theme this year was ‘Celebrating the Corvette’.

Organizers of the car show say it’s a social event for car enthusiasts. People come from multiple states all around and this year in the hundreds.

