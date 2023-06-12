Man hurt, teen ‘shaken up’ after crash in Garden Plain

GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KWCH) - A truck ended up on top of a car following in a crash in Garden Plain Monday morning.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old was traveling north on 259th St. W. when a truck heading westbound on U.S. 54/400 exited off of the highway and failed to yield at the stop sign. The car struck the truck, and both vehicles traveled north of the intersection together.

The young driver from Garden Plain was shaken up but did not have any physical injuries, said the sheriff’s office. Officials said he was coming from a summer basketball camp when the crash happened. He was wearing his seatbelt.

The driver of the truck, a man in his 70s or 80s from Bel Aire, was pinned and firefighters had to get him out of his truck. A nurse traveling in the area also rendered aid. The truck driver was taken to Via Christi St. Theresa for treatment, but he’s expected to be okay.

