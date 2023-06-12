New Kansas law meant to target human smuggling raises questions, concerns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On July 1, Kansas will have two new crimes laws meant to target human smuggling, one of which is a source of concern for immigration advocates and members of the Latino community. That concern is about the consequences of the law on people or families who provide support or resources to people who are undocumented.

Immigration rights advocates are warning the law creates conditions for racial profiling and leads to questioning on immigration status. The law takes effect next month following the Kansas Legislature’s veto override in April. Between then and now numerous posts shared online have spread inaccurate information about the law. Legal experts are working to clear confusion.

Immigration attorneys Sarah Balderas and Valeria Carbajal are working to help clients understand the soon-to-be law, House Bill 2350, and calm some of the fear it’s creating.

“[They] didn’t know what was going to happen. They’re worried about taking their kids to school, how children, how they will be affected if they’re U.S. citizens and their parents are undocumented,” Carbajal said.

A main point the legal experts are working to help their clients understand is that in order for a person to be charged with the crime of human smuggling, or “the intentional transporting, harboring or concealing of an individual,” there has to be proof on three points: that there was transporting, harboring or concealing of an individual; knowledge of that the person being transported entered the U.S. illegally; there being a financial benefit; and, knowledge that the person transported is being exploited for the financial gain of another.

Immigration rights advocates say part of the issue is the language.

‘We talked to other attorneys where who go, ‘I can’t even see anybody prosecuting this because it’s so vague,’ and a lot of people say it’s unconstitutional,” Balderas said.

Kansas Rep. Stephen Owens, R-Hesston, said the issue is beyond the state level.

“We are not doing what Florida has done, in essence, made illegal immigrants further illegal in the state of Kansas. That is still a federal issue,” he said.

Balderas and Carbajal are also working to make sure people know their rights when someone is pulled over, advising those impacted to cooperate but knowing they don’t have to share information if they’re not asked.

“We just have to wait and see what’s going to happen, and attorneys can’t predict everyone’s future,” Balderas said.

Over the last few weeks, the Kansas Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission and other immigration groups have been hosting educational and civic-engagement workshops about the law, explaining to people their rights under the constitution. Tuesday, the Wichita Police Department and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference on the law.

