Unity March kicks of Pride Month in Wichita’s Old Town

Pride Parade in Old Town Wichita draws dozens in support of Pride Month
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dozens of people gathered in Wichita’s Old Town on Sunday for a Unity March and community picnic, hosted by Wichita Pride.

The march served as a kick-off for a series of events promoting unity, support, and the celebration of Pride Month. This year’s theme is “Looking Back Moving Forward,” according to the organization’s website.

“We want to celebrate all the work that has been done in years past but also look to the future as we expand Wichita Pride to a year-round celebration,” reads a statement on the Wichita Pride website.

Wichita Pride is hosting a parade on June 25 at 11:00 a.m.

