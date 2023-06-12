Two women make an EV road trip across the country

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two women make a road trip across the country in order to demonstrate the capability and range of electric vehicles and make two stops in Kansas.

Starting their journey in Fairfield CT and continuing on to Fairfield CA, the women are out to prove the effectiveness and range of electric vehicles. Their two stops in Kansas were first in Oakley, then right here in Wichita.

Daphne Dixon and Alyssa Murphy took their journey in a Mustang Mach E electric vehicle, intending on driving 27 cities in one month hoping to calm the nerves of those who are uncertain about the capabilities of electric cars and demonstrate exactly what EVs can do.

