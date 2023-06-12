Two women make an EV road trip across the country

Two women make an EV road trip across the country and make two stops in Kansas.
Two women make an EV road trip across the country and make two stops in Kansas.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two women make a road trip across the country in order to demonstrate the capability and range of electric vehicles and make two stops in Kansas.

Two women make an EV road trip across the country and make two stops in Kansas.

Starting their journey in Fairfield CT and continuing on to Fairfield CA, the women are out to prove the effectiveness and range of electric vehicles. Their two stops in Kansas were first in Oakley, then right here in Wichita.

Daphne Dixon and Alyssa Murphy took their journey in a Mustang Mach E electric vehicle, intending on driving 27 cities in one month hoping to calm the nerves of those who are uncertain about the capabilities of electric cars and demonstrate exactly what EVs can do.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

On Saturday, Courtney Wages of Wichita was crowned 2023 Miss Kansas.
Wichita woman crowned in Miss Kansas 2023
The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person drowned at Kanopolis State Lakes...
Man drowns at Kanopolis Lake
police lights
1 dead in Park City shooting
File photo of gavel and scales of justice.
2 Kansas men among those indicted for operating gun trafficking ring
Sedgwick County dispatch confirmed late Saturday night, one person is critically injured in a...
Shooting leads to crash in S. Wichita, 1 in critical condition

Latest News

Two women make an EV road trip across the country and make two stops in Kansas.
EV Road trip across the country
Former WPD Captain gets diversion after sharing confidential information
Former WPD Captain gets diversion after sharing confidential information
Garden Plain crash
A BBB investigation shows job scams are up 250% in 2023.
BBB says legitimate Kansas business address used for scam