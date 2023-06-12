Teen rider hospitalized in Wichita after vehicle hits bicycle in Ark City

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Arkansas City Police Department said a 14-year-old boy is stable at a Wichita hospital where he’s being treated for injuries sustained in a Saturday-night crash in which a vehicle hit his bicycle.

Ark City police said about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, officers and Arkansas City EMS responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a juvenile on a bicycle at Highland Drive and Radio Lane.

Police said the 14-year-old boy was riding his bike southbound on Highland Drive when he failed to stop at the stop sign at Radio Lane. The driver of the eastbound vehicle couldn’t stop in time to avoid the crash, police said.

EMS transported the boy to South Central Kansas Medical Center in Ark City from where he then was transported to Wesley Medical Center, in Wichita.

While officers spoke with several witnesses at the scene, they ask anyone who saw the crash who what led up to tit to call ACPD at 620-441-4444.

