Wichita Open week tees of with Pro-Am at Crestview

The Wichita Open kicked off Thursday, June 16 at Crestview Country Club.
The Wichita Open kicked off Thursday, June 16 at Crestview Country Club.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While much of the golf world will descend upon Los Angeles for the U.S. Open this week, some of the attention on the game will be directed at Wichita.

As the schedule falls nearly every year, the Korn Ferry Tour’s Wichita Open is happening the same week as one of the sport’s most prestigious tournament. The players in Wichita this week are looking for a boost to their chances of earning a PGA Tour card and perhaps playing in the U.S. Open next year.

The weeklong event at Crestview Country Club begins Monday with a Pro-Am, where Korn Ferry players pair up with community luminaries. Also on Monday is the Wesley Kids Tee-Off Against Cancer event. Tournament play begins Thursday, and the 72-hole event concludes on Sunday.

The tournament will have a new feel in 2023. Roy Turner, the tournament director for the previous 23 events, retired in May 2022, giving way to new director Dusty Buell. Also, the Wichita Open will have a $1 million purse for the first time, increasing from $750,000 last year.

Previous winners of the Wichita Open include PGA Tour mainstays David Duval, Tom Lehman, Jhonattan Vegas, Henrik Norlander and Aaron Wise.

For information on parking at the Wichita Open, click here.

