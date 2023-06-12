Wichita School Board to consider raising school lunch prices

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita School Board will consider an increase in school lunch prices at its meeting Monday evening.

Wichita Public Schools is looking to raise meal prices as follows beginning July 1, 2023:

  • Elementary school student lunch price from $2.60 to $2.70
  • Middle school student lunch price from $2.75 to $2.85
  • High school student lunch price from $2.90 to $3.00
  • Adult lunch price from $4.35 to $4.80
  • Adult breakfast price from $2.50 to $2.70.

The Universal Free Breakfast Program will continue to be available for all students, regardless of household size and income for the 2023-24 school year.

The district said the cost of food and supplies has increased by approximately 10% in the past year. Food and supply prices are expected to continue to increase at least through the first quarter of 2024, more than the historic annual average of 2%.

The district also cites the end of the Keep Kids Fed Act of 2022 on June 30, 2023, as a need for the increase. The program provided additional funding on a per-meal for Child Nutrition Program operators could continue to serve children despite the challenges of supply chain disruptions, rising costs, and labor shortages.

