Wichita State star Payton Tolle enters transfer portal

Wichita State's Payton Tolle during an NCAA college baseball game on Saturday, March 12, 2022...
Wichita State's Payton Tolle during an NCAA college baseball game on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Wichita, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Brandon Zenner
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State two-way star Payton Tolle is entering the transfer portal.

The news was first reported by D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers.

The Yukon, Oklahoma, native had been the lone starter to remain with the Shockers following Kevin Saal’s decision not to retain Loren Hibbs. More than 30 players have entered the transfer portal around the arrival of head coach Brian Green.

Tolle was named one of five finalists for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award after a breakout season as a designated hitter and starting pitcher. On the mound, Tolle went 9-3 with a 4.62 ERA in 14 starts, leading the AAC in wins and innings. He had 97 strikeouts in 85.2 innings, striking up double-digit batters in four starts.

Offensively, Tolle hit .311 with 13 home runs and 50 RBIs. He had 20 multi-hit games and 18 multi-RBI games.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

On Saturday, Courtney Wages of Wichita was crowned 2023 Miss Kansas.
Wichita woman crowned in Miss Kansas 2023
A bankruptcy filing has the future of the once-thriving east Wichita movie theater in question.
Future of E. Wichita movie theater in question after bankruptcy filing
police lights
1 dead in Park City shooting
Sedgwick County dispatch confirmed late Saturday night, one person is critically injured in a...
Shooting leads to crash in S. Wichita, 1 in critical condition
For months, concerns surrounding the historic drought across Kansas grew with questions about...
Despite grim outlook, not all hope lost as Kansas wheat harvest begins

Latest News

Elkhart’s Kage Ralstin throws a pitch. 2-1A State Baseball Quarterfinals May 25, 2023 of Great...
8 years after near-death experience, Elkhart grad takes baseball to next level
Elkhart native uses life-threatening accident as motivation into college baseball
Andale's Katelyn Fairchild takes 3rd at nationals
Fan ‘devastated’ after more than $30k worth of Chiefs memorabilia stolen from home