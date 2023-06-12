Wichita State star Payton Tolle enters transfer portal

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State two-way star Payton Tolle is entering the transfer portal.

The news was first reported by D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers.

The Yukon, Oklahoma, native had been the lone starter to remain with the Shockers following Kevin Saal’s decision not to retain Loren Hibbs. More than 30 players have entered the transfer portal around the arrival of head coach Brian Green.

Tolle was named one of five finalists for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award after a breakout season as a designated hitter and starting pitcher. On the mound, Tolle went 9-3 with a 4.62 ERA in 14 starts, leading the AAC in wins and innings. He had 97 strikeouts in 85.2 innings, striking up double-digit batters in four starts.

Offensively, Tolle hit .311 with 13 home runs and 50 RBIs. He had 20 multi-hit games and 18 multi-RBI games.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com