Wichita State’s Destiny Masters earns All-American honors

AUSTIN, Texas (KWCH) - Wichita State sophomore Destiny Masters completed her season by earning second-team All-American honors at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

The Bluestem grad finished 16th in the women’s high jump Saturday, enough for the multi athlete to earn All-American status. She was also the AAC Champion in the heptathlon last month.

The sophomore from El Dorado, Kan. cleared her first two bars on first attempt and came up clutch with a third-attempt clearance at 1.81 meters/5 feet,11.25 inches.

“I continue to be super impressed with Destiny’s ability to deliver clutch performances in really tough situations,” head coach Steve Rainbolt said in a release. “This is a big stage, and I’m so proud of Destiny. She has had a wonderful season and to come here and jump extremely close to her personal record… she did magnificent. I couldn’t be prouder.”

On Friday, Wichita State’s Brady Palen (Beloit, Kan.) earned honorable mention All-America status in the high jump. Sterling native Tyus Wilson finished fourth.

