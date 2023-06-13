Christian Braun follows up NCAA championship with NBA crown

Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) in the second half of Game 1 of an NBA second-round...
Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) in the second half of Game 1 of an NBA second-round basketball series Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former University of Kansas basketball star Christian Braun helped lead the Denver Nuggets to the NBA championship Monday night, as the Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 94-89 to take the NBA Finals in five games.

Braun grew up in Burlington before attending Blue Valley Northwest High School, where he won three straight Class 6A championships, the last coming in 2019. Last year, Braun was a key part of a Kansas team that captured the NCAA championship. Braun was drafted No. 22 overall by the Nuggets in 2022 and became the fifth player to win an NCAA championship and an NBA title in consecutive seasons.

Braun played in 19 of Denver’s 20 playoff games, averaging 3.2 points while shooting 53 percent. In the series clincher on Monday, he scored seven points in 24 minutes as Denver won its first NBA championship.

Braun scored 15 points in Game 3 of the Finals, making 7 of 8 shots as the Nuggets took a 2-1 series lead,

