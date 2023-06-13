City, county to address Kansas bill focused on human smuggling crimes

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan, Sheriff Jeff Easter, and council members will hold a press conference Tuesday morning to address growing concerns around House Bill 2350. The bill will become effective on July 1, and creates the crimes of human smuggling and aggravated human smuggling, provides for criminal penalties, and makes these provisions supplemental to Kansas Criminal Code.

“The Wichita Police Department and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department would address some misinformation circulating in our city and will provide the stance of both the WPD and The Sheriff’s Department on this bill,” reads a release from the police department.

