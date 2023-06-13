Family, community mourn death of Hutchinson doctor, father of 13

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A family and a community are grieving the loss of a Hutchinson doctor and father of 13 died late last week on the Arkansas River in Colorado.

Dustin Harker was rafting with a church group when the raft capsized. Three of Harker’s children that were with him were able to get to safety, but their father took on too much water. Harker said he couldn’t breathe, and the lost consciousness. Efforts to revive him weren’t successful.

Among those impacted by the loss are fellow medical professionals and the Hutchinson community, in addition to Harker’s friends and family. Monday, 12 News spoke with his wife, Emilie Harker, about the life her husband lived and the impact he left on his family and others.

“He is so devoted to each one of these children. Everything he did as to make their lives better,” Emilie said.

While losing the man she described as a caring father and husband has been hard on the family, Emilie said she’s grateful to have had the opportunity to raise a family together. Through her children, she said that piece of Dustin is still with her.

“We always stuck together and we got to a good place,” Emilie said.

In reflecting on the time she had with her husband, Emilie recalled meeting Dustin while attending Brigham Young University. She remembered him being an honest person, never one to show off.

“One of the things that I loved about him while we were dating is how brutally honest he could be,” Emilie said. “I didn’t love it so much later in life, but when we were dating, I knew I could always trust him because he would say things, even though it might make him look bad.”

The couple married in August 1998 and moved to different states across the country as Dustin grew in the medical field, most recently as a neurologist in Hutchinson.

There is a GoFundMe page set up to help support Harker’s family. There is also a “Support for Dustin Harker’s Family” Facebook Group.

