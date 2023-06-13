Gradey Dick invited to NBA Draft’s green room

Kansas's Gradey Dick shoots a layup in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Kansas's Gradey Dick shoots a layup in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)(Mitch Alcala | AP)
By Matt Henderson
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Kansas Jayhawk and Wichita native Gradey Dick will be attending next week’s draft in person, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

Dick has been mocked as a likely top ten selection in this year’s Draft after a standout season for the Jayhawks. Annually the top names in the draft pool are invited to attend the event with their families in what the NBA calls the green room.

In his one year in Lawrence Dick set the KU freshman record for three’s made with 83, averaging 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest.

Prior to KU, Dick played his final two years of high school basketball with Sunrise Christian where as a senior he was chosen as the National Gatorade Player of the Year. He won the Kansas Player of the Year award twice, the other coming as a sophomore with Wichita Collegiate.

The NBA Draft is set to take place Thursday, June 22, at Barclays Center in New York City.

