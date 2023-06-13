Helping Hand: lent to effort for Derby elementary school student, service dog

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Students at Derby’s Park Hill Elementary School earlier this year, raised more than $900 to help pay for training for a classmate’s service dog. In the process, they inspired others and drew attention to a worthy cause.

In February, students were asked to bring at least $1 to school for the privilege of getting to wear a hat at school The hat-day fundraiser was organized to benefit 5-year-old Corbynn and the companion on which she’ll rely.

A GoFundMe page to help Corbynn’s family with getting the pup, Remi, the training he needs has raised more than $1,000 on top of what students raised in the fundraiser. But there’s plenty of room for further assistance to make a difference for Corbynn.

Contributing to the life-improving cause, 12 News and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers lent a $1,200 Helping Hand.

