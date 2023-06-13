High-speed chase ends with cars on fire, including police cruisers

A high-speed chase ended in a fiery crash in Washington State. (Source: KING/CATHERINEEMCCONNACHIE/WSDOT/WASHINGTON STATE PATROL/CNN)
By KING staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (KING) - Two suspects are in custody after a high-speed chase ended in a fiery crash in Washington state.

Flames shooting from one suspected stolen car and two patrol cars sent thick black smoke into the air off Interstate 5 in south Tacoma.

“When they turned around and got him in custody, the grass had caught on fire from the heat under the vehicles,” Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. said.

It all started at Orangegate Park with a suspected carjacking.

A woman called 911 around 11:30 a.m. Monday to report a man carjacked her at gunpoint.

She told deputies she had an AirTag in her car.

That immediately helped deputies track the car to a shopping center in Federal Way.

Deputies found the car, and when the driver noticed, he jumped back in and led deputies on a chase, authorities said.

The chase ended when the stolen car with only three tires crashed near the 56th Street exit and caught on fire.

The flames spread to two Pierce County Sheriff’s patrol cars.

Employees at nearby businesses like Bruce Titus Automotive Group heard the sirens and rushed to help.

“That’s on fire, so we stepped outside, and there was police doing police stuff everywhere. And this guy guy comes running up and said, ‘Do you have fire extinguishers?’” said Barbara Dobbins of Bruce Titus Automotive Group.

Fire extinguishers were needed to help stop the flames and also to help rescue a woman from the burning car reportedly stolen.

“She was trapped in there, pinned,” Moss said. “The door wouldn’t open, so we yanked her out of the car and, thankfully, saved her life.”

No one was seriously hurt in the fiery crash.

“All you are thinking about is life, human life,” Dobbins said. “We just want to make sure everyone is OK. That’s all we care about.”

Both suspects were hospitalized after the crash and are expected to be booked into jail once released.

The deputies were not injured.

A gun was found near the stolen vehicle.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 60-year-old Ignacio Negrete-Diaz and 37-year-old Oscar Martinez-Ortiz...
2 arrested after nearly 30 gallons of liquid meth found in SE Wichita home
On Saturday, Courtney Wages of Wichita was crowned 2023 Miss Kansas.
Wichita woman crowned in Miss Kansas 2023
The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person drowned at Kanopolis State Lakes...
Man drowns at Kanopolis Lake
WICHWAY camera showing Kellogg at Woodlawn
Kellogg back open after disturbance with shots fired leads to temporary closure
A BBB investigation shows job scams are up 250% in 2023.
BBB says legitimate Kansas business address used for scam

Latest News

Inflation
US consumer price growth slowed last month as inflation shows signs of steady decline
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Fla., Monday,...
Trump will face judge in historic court appearance over charges he mishandled secret documents
Human Smuggling Law Confusion
Human Smuggling Law Confusion
Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Nebraska commission suspends Kansas company’s grain dealer license