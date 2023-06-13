KCC approves project involving 370 miles of transmission line through Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) on Tuesday announced that it greenlit an extensive project involving the construction of 370 miles of a transmission line running through The Sunflower State.

KCC approved a request from Invenergy Transmission LLC to move forward with the Grain Belt Express Clean Line Project, clearing the way for construction of a 780-mile transmission line to be built in two phases.

With the approval, construction on the 370 miles of the line that runs through Kansas could start late next year (2024), KCC said.

“The transmission line will run through Kansas and a converter station in Ford County then continue through Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana carrying wind generated energy to eastern states,” KCC explained.

You can read the commission’s order putting a stamp of approval on the extensive project and learn more about the Grain Belt Express Clean Line Project below.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com