Kellogg back open after disturbance with shots fired leads to temporary closure

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An investigation following a reported disturbance with shots fired led to a temporary closure of a major highway through Wichita.

Wichita police shut down eastbound traffic at Woodlawn as they processed evidence on the road. The closure lasted less than one hour and there were no reports of injuries on the call, reported about 8:15 p.m.

