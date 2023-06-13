Kentucky bill makes DUI drivers pay child support after disabling or killing a parent

Senate Bill 268, or Melanie’s Law, was signed by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Monday morning. (SOURCE: WAVE)
By Natalia Martinez and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A new law in Kentucky will hold DUI drivers financially responsible for the children of the victims they kill or disable during a crash.

Senate Bill 268, or Melanie’s Law, was signed by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Monday morning.

Melanie Hull’s mother, Diana Yates, said her daughter was a young mother with an entire joyous life ahead of her before a crash changed their lives.

“She was personable, prom queen in high school, loved everybody,” Yates said.

Hull’s son, Nolan, had just turned seven at the time of the crash.

“Melanie was a fantastic mom,” Yates said. “Everything she did revolved around this little guy.”

Hull was driving her son to day care on July 1, 2022, when her SUV was struck in Louisville.

Reports at the time indicated the driver that hit them, Amber Washington, was high on meth when she ran a red light.

Nolan undid his seatbelt to try to help his mom but had to remain in the vehicle until first responders cut its doors out.

Yates said her daughter is now totally disabled.

“Unable to speak for the most part other than ‘Yeah,’ or maybe ‘No’ once in a while, can’t do anything for herself,” she said.

Nolan and his mother’s cousin, Senator David Yates, worked with Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Governor Beshear to become Hull’s voice and pass Senate Bill 268.

“We’re here to keep her legacy moving forward and helping other people not to have to go through what this family has had to go through,” Beshear said during the bill signing ceremony.

Melanie’s Law will now make DUI drivers financially responsible for the children of the people they kill or disable.

It’s the first in the country to go as far.

“As you go home and talk about this legislation and you talk about it, hopefully, people think, not only can you go to jail, not only can you be held accountable, but you’re reminded of the survivors that are also left without that recourse,” Yates, the bill’s sponsor, said. “The surviving children that are left without a parent or guardian to provide for them.”

To Yates, it’s a painful and personal reminder of the reasons behind a governor’s signature.

“By making the choice to drink and drive or drive high that you are really putting someone’s life in jeopardy, and not just that person, everyone who loves them and depends on them,” Yates said.

The bill is modeled after Tennessee’s Bentley’s Law, which makes DUI drivers financially responsible for the children of those they kill.

That bill was passed in 2015 after a son lost his father in a DUI crash.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander "AJ" Perez has been missing since December 2020. The KBI and Finney County Sheriff's...
Search warrant served in Garden City for man missing since 2020
Jackie Stiles coaching at her summer basketball camp at Conway Springs High School on June 14.
Jackie Stiles hosting basketball camps across small towns in Kansas
Dr. Dustin Harkin died in a whitewater rafting accident. Survivors include his wife of nearly...
Hutchinson father saves children before dying on Colo. raft trip, witnesses say
Street flooding in Lakin, Kansas
Scattered storms drop heavy rain, small hail in parts of Kansas
A WPD officer was investigating a suspected DUI when his vehicle was rear ended by another...
Caught on camera: While pulling over DUI suspect, WPD vehicle rear-ended by another

Latest News

FILE - The Food and Drug Administration’s scientific advisers reviewed whether the next round...
FDA advisers consider changing COVID vaccine to target latest omicron strain
FILE - Nathan Carman arrives in a small boat at the U.S. Coast Guard station, in Boston, on...
Nathan Carman dies awaiting trial for his mother’s death in 2016 fishing trip off New England
FILE - Daniel Penny, center, is walked by New York Police Department detectives out of the 5th...
Man indicted in chokehold death of New York subway rider Jordan Neely, prosecutor confirms
Expert advice to help boost your savings account
President Joe Biden speaks at the League of Conservation Voters annual capital dinner in...
Biden hosts Live Nation, SeatGeek and Airbnb executives in push to end hidden ‘junk fees’