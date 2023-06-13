LIVE: City of Wichita launches dashboard on WPD recommentdations

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita is hosting a media briefing at 2 p.m. inside City Hall, 455 N. Main in the first floor board room. The Mayor and others will discuss the dashboard for the Jensen Hughes WPD recommendations, which may be found here: https://www.wichita.gov/WPD/Pages/JensenHughesAssessment.aspx.

