Man convicted on obstruction charge in connection with Old Town deadly shooting

Sa’Qorea Sweeney, 25 of Wichita, was found guilty of obstructing apprehension or prosecution in the August, 2022 shooting death of Deandre Greenley, in Old Town.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office confirmed a guilty verdict against a 25-year-old Wichita man in connection with a deadly shooting last summer in Old Town. Sa’Qorea Sweeney, 25, was one of two men arrested in connection wit the Aug. 14, 2022 death of Deandre Greenley.

The district attorney’s office said Sweeney was found guilty of obstructing apprehension or prosecution.

“Sweeney was scheduled for a jury trial this week but waived his right to a jury trial and asked for a bench trial. After hearing the evidence Tuesday morning, Judge Chrystal Krier found Sweeney guilty,” the DA’s office explained.

Christopher Dyas Jr., convicted of murder in the case, shot and killed Greenley last August on North Mosley in Old Town, prosecutors say.

“Dyas walked up to Greenley, and fired several shots. Dyas and Sweeney left in a car driven by Sweeney,” the DA’s office explained.

Last month, a Sedgwick county District Court judge sentenced Dyas to 216 months, or 18 years, in prison after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

In court Tuesday afternoon, the DA’s office said the judge continued Sweeney’s bond which means he’s free until sentencing, scheduled for July 25.

