More storms in the days ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Scattered storm chances will remain a possibility in Kansas throughout the evening and overnight, but severe weather is unlikely on any large scale. Some rainfall may be locally heavy, but flooding should not be a large-scale problem.

Wednesday looks mainly dry with highs warming into the 80s for most of the state. Although there is a small chance of a few storms southeast of the turnpike, most areas should have dry weather. The wind will remain light.

Some of the best chances of widespread rain and thunder will be coming up Thursday night as a system makes its way out of the Rockies. The latest timing should favor western Kansas getting storms in the evening, then later in the night, central and south central Kansas will have a better chance of rain. A few of the storms will have gusty winds to around 40 mph, but a significant severe weather event appears unlikely.

There could be another chance of storms coming up this weekend, but it should be confined to Saturday night before the heat starts to take hold in the central Plains.

Wichita area forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds; a few isolated overnight storms. Wind: S/SE 5-10. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 83.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Light winds. Low: 63.

Thu: High: 89 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Fri: High: 87 Low: 65 AM showers, then decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 66 Partly cloudy; evening and overnight storms.

Sun: High: 90 Low: 67 Decreasing clouds.

Mon: High: 93 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 94 LOw: 68 Mostly sunny.

