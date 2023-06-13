Netflix series ‘Quarterback’ featuring Patrick Mahomes debuts in July

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Patrick Mahomes will be among three quarterbacks to give fans premium access to his professional and personal life in the new Netflix series, “Quarterback.” The trailer for the nine-episode series drops Wednesday.

Mahomes and the other two high-profile quarterbacks featured in the series, Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings Cousins and Marcus Mariota of the Philadelphia Eagles, were mic’d up for every single game of the 2022-23 season.

Along with Cousins and Mariota, the Superbowl LVII MVP and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback takes fans from the huddle to their homes as the series documents how the QBs handle the pressures of life in the NFL. “Quarterback” premieres on Netflix on July 12.

