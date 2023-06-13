Netflix series ‘Quarterback’ featuring Patrick Mahomes debuts in July

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Patrick Mahomes will be among three quarterbacks to give fans premium access to his professional and personal life in the new Netflix series, “Quarterback.” The trailer for the nine-episode series drops Wednesday.

Mahomes and the other two high-profile quarterbacks featured in the series, Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings Cousins and Marcus Mariota of the Philadelphia Eagles, were mic’d up for every single game of the 2022-23 season.

Along with Cousins and Mariota, the Superbowl LVII MVP and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback takes fans from the huddle to their homes as the series documents how the QBs handle the pressures of life in the NFL. “Quarterback” premieres on Netflix on July 12.

Who's ready to see the @netflix Quarterback trailer tomorrow? 👀 pic.twitter.com/KKuw27RkL2 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 13, 2023

