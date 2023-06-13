Propane tank explosion destroys building near Great Bend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An explosion of multiple propane tanks totaled a small metal building near Great Bend Monday afternoon.

The Great Bend Fire Department responded to the incident in the 200 block of SE Road in Rural Barton County at around 3:45 p.m. Multiple propane tanks had exploded and several more were exposed to fire inside the 40-foot by 60-foot wood-frame metal building.

Firefighters fought the fire from the exterior, requiring tankers to haul water from Great Bend because the fire was in a rural area without access to resources. Ellinwood Fire and a hazmat unit from Barton County assisted in transporting water to the scene.

The building and its contents were a total loss. The fire was investigated by the Great Bend Fire Department and determined to be accidental.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com