Reno County looks to remove fireworks restrictions

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Commission will decide on whether to remove fireworks restrictions at its next meeting.

Fireworks that emit a shower of sparks more than six feet are currently prohibited under the county resolution.

During their meeting on Tuesday, commissioners directed Reno County Counselor Patrick Hoffman to draft an updated resolution allowing such fireworks. They also talked about working with the City of Hutchinson so that both the city and county have similar regulations.

The commission will meet again on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, when a decision is expected. The Reno County’s current fireworks resolution can be found here: https://www.renogov.org/DocumentCenter/View/101/FireworksRe

