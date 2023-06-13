Scattered rain and storm chances continue today

Severe threat is very low, but heavy rainfall is possible with storms
Storm Outlook
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another quiet and cool morning across most of Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the mostly in the 50s. Later today with more sun than clouds, temperatures will climb into the lower 80s.

Showers and storms are possible to likely over western Kansas this afternoon/evening, and while some of the storms may be strong with small hail, gusty wind, and heavy rain, widespread severe weather is not expected.

A few storms will survive and move into central and eastern Kansas late tonight into Wednesday morning, but Wednesday afternoon looks dry and warmer. One more storm chance will move into metro area on Thursday night followed by a dry forecast on Friday.

Looking ahead… a significant weather pattern change is possible to likely this weekend into next week. Rain chances appear few and far between, and that will allow temperatures to soar into the 90s, and possibly triple digits.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. High: 83.

Tonight: Partly cloudy; slight chance of storms late. Wind: Light and variable. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Isolated storms early; then mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 85.

Thu: Low: 63. High: 89. Mostly sunny; chance of storms into the night.

Fri: Low: 66. High: 88. Storms early, then mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 67. High: 89. Partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 65. High: 93. Mostly sunny and hot.

Mon: Low: 67. High: 95. Sunny and hot.

