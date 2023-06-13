‘So tragic’: Woman falls to death while trying to save teen hiker from going over ledge

A California woman died while trying to save a teen from falling at Cleveland National Forest. (Source: Trish Kasper Forsythe/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (Gray News/TMX) - A woman died last week trying to save a family friend from going over the ledge while hiking in California.

Sarah Louise Crocker, 48, was hiking with four teenagers, described by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department as family and family friends, last Thursday near the Three Sisters Falls in the Cleveland National Forest.

In the middle pool of the falls, one of the teens reportedly slipped and Crocker reached out to keep her from going over the ledge.

However, they both fell over the edge and into the bottom pool, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The sheriff’s department said several witnesses attempted to render aid, including CPR, but Crocker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital with severe injuries but is expected to survive.

Fellow hiker Trish Kasper Forsyth shared a few videos of what she saw that afternoon, showing a rescue helicopter and first responders at the scene near a rocky waterfall.

“We were shocked. So tragic,” she wrote online with the shared videos.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 60-year-old Ignacio Negrete-Diaz and 37-year-old Oscar Martinez-Ortiz...
2 arrested after nearly 30 gallons of liquid meth found in SE Wichita home
On Saturday, Courtney Wages of Wichita was crowned 2023 Miss Kansas.
Wichita woman crowned in Miss Kansas 2023
The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person drowned at Kanopolis State Lakes...
Man drowns at Kanopolis Lake
WICHWAY camera showing Kellogg at Woodlawn
Kellogg back open after disturbance with shots fired leads to temporary closure
A BBB investigation shows job scams are up 250% in 2023.
BBB says legitimate Kansas business address used for scam

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, speaks at the White House in...
LIVE: Bidens host Juneteenth celebration at White House
Wichita Police Department Jensen Hughes Report
WPD Jensen Hughes Report
FILE - Author Cormac McCarthy attends the premiere of "The Road" in New York on Nov. 16, 2009.
Cormac McCarthy, lauded author of ‘The Road’ and ‘No Country for Old Men,’ dies at 89
Former President Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 charges during a historic arraignment Tuesday.
Former President Trump: Arrest, plea in federal court
Spirit employees rally for contract negotiations
Spirit employees consider strike