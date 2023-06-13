Spirit employees consider strike

Spirit employees rally for contract negotiations
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Members of the International Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 70 are in negotiations with Spirit Aerosystems over their contract.

Union members lined the sidewalk outside Spirit for hours to voice concerns over their contracts. About 1,000 union members showed up to rally over core and enhanced insurance options, outsourcing and overtime, among other topics.

The unions contract with Spirit ends June 23 and the members will vote on June 12 whether to accept their new contract or not. If the contract is not accepted, the members say they will strike.

