Teen dies after dirtbike, vehicle collide in Southwestern Kansas

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEADE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 15-year-old has died following a collision on a dirtbike with a vehicle along a Southwestern Kansas county road.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:20 p.m. on Monday, June 12, emergency crews were called to the area of K and 23rd Rd. near Highway 54 with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1998 Kawasaki KX125 dirtbike driven by Michael M. Lowry, 15, of Meade, had been headed north as it exited a field.

At the same time, officials noted that a 2002 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Dylan B. Duesing, 27, of Meade, had been headed west on K Rd.

KHP said the pickup collided with the dirtbike.

Officials indicated that Lowry was rushed to Meade District Hospital where he was pronounced deceased by medical personnel. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

KHP noted that Duesing escaped the crash without injury. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

