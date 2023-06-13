Wheel Chair Golf

Pros teach wheelchair golf during Wichita Open week
Pros teach wheelchair golf during Wichita Open week
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is Wichita Open week, and a lot of cool events are going on leading up to the big tournament.

Pros teach wheelchair golf during Wichita Open week

One of those happened at Top Golf in Wichita today. Several players taking part in the tournament took some time to have an adaptive golf clinic, teaching kids in wheelchairs how to play the game.

It was an opportunity for these kids to learn how to play the sport and meet several pro golfers. Many of the kids had not had this opportunity before and the pros loved the opportunity to share their love of golf.

The event taught the kids that golf is accessible and fun and can be enjoyed in many ways.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 60-year-old Ignacio Negrete-Diaz and 37-year-old Oscar Martinez-Ortiz...
2 arrested after nearly 30 gallons of liquid meth found in SE Wichita home
On Saturday, Courtney Wages of Wichita was crowned 2023 Miss Kansas.
Wichita woman crowned in Miss Kansas 2023
The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person drowned at Kanopolis State Lakes...
Man drowns at Kanopolis Lake
WICHWAY camera showing Kellogg at Woodlawn
Kellogg back open after disturbance with shots fired leads to temporary closure
A BBB investigation shows job scams are up 250% in 2023.
BBB says legitimate Kansas business address used for scam

Latest News

Pros teach wheelchair golf during Wichita Open week
Pros teach wheelchair golf during Wichita Open week
Wichita Police Department Jensen Hughes Report
WPD Jensen Hughes Report
Spirit employees rally for contract negotiations
Spirit employees consider strike
Spirit employees rally for contract negotiations
Spirit employee rally for contract negotiations