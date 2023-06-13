Wheel Chair Golf

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is Wichita Open week, and a lot of cool events are going on leading up to the big tournament.

Pros teach wheelchair golf during Wichita Open week

One of those happened at Top Golf in Wichita today. Several players taking part in the tournament took some time to have an adaptive golf clinic, teaching kids in wheelchairs how to play the game.

It was an opportunity for these kids to learn how to play the sport and meet several pro golfers. Many of the kids had not had this opportunity before and the pros loved the opportunity to share their love of golf.

The event taught the kids that golf is accessible and fun and can be enjoyed in many ways.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com