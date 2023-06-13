Where’s Shane? Midsummer’s Festival in Lindsborg

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s time for the Midsummer’s Festival in Lindsborg! This morning we’re out getting a taste of what you can experience if you’re planning on coming out this weekend to participate in all the fun! You’ll see everything from a Kubb tournament, Swedish dancing, lots of food, craft demonstrations, and more! You can find more info at www.visitlindsborg.com/midsummers-festival.

