Wichita State Final Four reunion scheduled for July 22

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fred VanVleet, Ron Baker and other members of Wichita State’s 2013 Final Four run will celebrate the 10-year anniversary next month in Wichita.

Wichita State’s NIL Collective Armchair Strategies announced details Tuesday around the celebration, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 22 at Mark Arts venue.

🎉 Join us for the 10-year Final Four reunion of @GoShockersMBB! Whether you’re a WSU alum or a fan of the team, you won’t want to miss this special event with @FredVanVleet, @RonBaker31, @CleanthonyE and others! Get your tickets NOW ⤵️



🎟️ https://t.co/ecRoDvl7VO pic.twitter.com/IGRJFQwKI8 — Armchair Strategies (@armchairnil) June 13, 2023

The reunion will feature panel discussions, autograph sessions, photo opportunities, auction items and a chance to hear from the coaching staff and players. Confirmed players included VanVleet, Baker, Cleanthony Early, Tekele Cotton, Evan Wessel, Zach Bush, CJ Lufile, Demetric Williams and others.

Tickets and tables are available for purchase at https://armchairstrategies.com/final-four-reunion.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com