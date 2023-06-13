Wichita State Final Four reunion scheduled for July 22

Wichita State's Fred VanVleet (23) and Ron Baker (31) react after Fred VanVleet hit a...
Wichita State's Fred VanVleet (23) and Ron Baker (31) react after Fred VanVleet hit a three-pointer against Kansas during the first half of an NCAA tournament college basketball game in the Round of 32 in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, March 22, 2015. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)(WIBW)
By Brandon Zenner
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fred VanVleet, Ron Baker and other members of Wichita State’s 2013 Final Four run will celebrate the 10-year anniversary next month in Wichita.

Wichita State’s NIL Collective Armchair Strategies announced details Tuesday around the celebration, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 22 at Mark Arts venue.

The reunion will feature panel discussions, autograph sessions, photo opportunities, auction items and a chance to hear from the coaching staff and players. Confirmed players included VanVleet, Baker, Cleanthony Early, Tekele Cotton, Evan Wessel, Zach Bush, CJ Lufile, Demetric Williams and others.

Tickets and tables are available for purchase at https://armchairstrategies.com/final-four-reunion.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Alexander "AJ" Perez has been missing since December 2020. The KBI and Finney County Sheriff's...
Search warrant served in Garden City for man missing since 2020
Jackie Stiles coaching at her summer basketball camp at Conway Springs High School on June 14.
Jackie Stiles hosting basketball camps across small towns in Kansas
Dr. Dustin Harkin died in a whitewater rafting accident. Survivors include his wife of nearly...
Hutchinson father saves children before dying on Colo. raft trip, witnesses say
Street flooding in Lakin, Kansas
Scattered storms drop heavy rain, small hail in parts of Kansas
A WPD officer was investigating a suspected DUI when his vehicle was rear ended by another...
Caught on camera: While pulling over DUI suspect, WPD vehicle rear-ended by another

Latest News

Wichita State guard Fred VanVleet, left, fights for the ball with Kansas forward Perry Ellis...
Wichita State officially announces basketball game with KU for Dec. 30
Jackie Stiles coaching at her summer basketball camp at Conway Springs High School on June 14.
Jackie Stiles hosting basketball camps across small towns in Kansas
Tre'Zure Jobe
Rising Star: Tre’Zure Jobe returns home to finish career with Shockers
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone celebrates after scoring against the Florida...
Golden Knights blast Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 to capture first Stanley Cup title
Kansas's Gradey Dick shoots a layup in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Gradey Dick invited to NBA Draft’s green room