2 killed in KHP pursuit, crash in Coffey County

COFFEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people died Wednesday morning after a chase and crash in Coffey County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Around 11:17 a.m. on Wednesday, the KHP said a trooper tried to stop a red Ford F-150 on northbound U-75 Highway at milepost 98. The truck had been stolen during an aggravated robbery carjacking in Texas.

The truck fled, and the trooper initiated a pursuit.

At 11:24 a.m., the KHP said the Ford drove onto the right shoulder and tried to pass a commercial vehicle that was traveling northbound at milepost 108. While passing, the truck crashed into two commercial vehicles. The driver and passenger in the Ford F-150 died on the scene. Neither commercial vehicle driver was hurt.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Critical Highway Accident Response Team (CHART) was called to the scene, and the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com