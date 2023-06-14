Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer

Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Seattle Mariners on April 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. The country's largest advocacy group for LGBTQ+ rights has suspended its benchmark equality and inclusion rating for Anheuser-Busch, citing the beer company's handling of hate-filled and transphobic backlash received after its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in April.(Matt Slocum | AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bud Light is no longer the top-selling beer in the United States.

Modelo Especial took over the top spot in May.

According to an analysis of Nielsen data by consulting firm Bump Williams, Modelo represented more than 8% of retail store beer sales in the four weeks ending June 3, while Bud Light was just above 7% during that same time period.

The drop in sales seems to coincide with Bud Light teaming up with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Anheuser-Busch InBev says a single can with Mulvaney’s face on it was given to her and was not for sale to the general public and not part of a broad campaign.

However, misinformation surrounding the sponsored post caused some people to swear off the brand.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Dustin Harker died in a whitewater rafting accident. Survivors include his wife of nearly...
Family, community mourn death of Hutchinson doctor, father of 13
John and Brandi Scaletty described a random attack by a group of men outside Arrowhead Stadium.
Couple attacked outside Arrowhead questions emergency response and 911 hold time
Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Nebraska commission suspends Kansas company’s grain dealer license
WICHWAY camera showing Kellogg at Woodlawn
Kellogg back open after disturbance with shots fired leads to temporary closure
Wichita police arrested 60-year-old Ignacio Negrete-Diaz and 37-year-old Oscar Martinez-Ortiz...
2 arrested after nearly 30 gallons of liquid meth found in SE Wichita home

Latest News

Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N....
Southern Baptists refuse to let Saddleback Church back into the denomination for women pastors
FILE - Los Angeles Zoo's new meerkats warm themselves in the morning sun in their enclosure...
Philadelphia Zoo: Accidental deaths of 5 meerkats apparently caused by poisoning linked to dye
Via Christi St. Joseph in Wichita, Kansas
Via Christi St. Joseph nurses vote to strike
What the Tech? Fathers day robot bartender
What the Tech? Fathers day robot bartender