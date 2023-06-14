Caught on camera: While pulling over DUI suspect, WPD vehicle rear-ended by another

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Wednesday at around 2 a.m., a Wichita police officer was investigating a suspected DUI when his vehicle was rear-ended by another suspected DUI.

Both drivers were arrested for DUI and multiple traffic charges.

The police vehicle sustained significant damage and had to be towed away.

No one was injured.

