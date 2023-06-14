Father’s Day Freebies

Father's Day
Father's Day(KKTV)
By Kimberly Ketron
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is time to celebrate Dad and give him all the honor he deserves. Dads do a lot for us, more than we know, he deserves his special day and this Father’s Day, KWCH wants to help you honor Dad.

If you are looking to take Dad out to a meal or a special event, these are some great things to do this Father’s Day with Dad. Many locations around the area are offering free admissions and discounted deals for Father’s Day.

Here are some, if you know of any we missed, please let us know.

Father's Day Sunday June 18 2023
Dad gets in free with admission purchase at the Cosmosphere

Buy one All-Access Mission Pass, and Dad gets one FREE! Make a day of it! Bring Dad to see a documentary in the Carey Digital Dome Theater, experience a planetarium show, see live science in Dr. Goddard's lab and take a trip through the Hall of Space Museum, including CosmoKids!

Bogo Cosmosphere
Free admission to the Historical Museum

Take Dad on a blast to the past at the Historical Museum.

Sedgwick County Historical Museum
Free admission to Cowtown

Sundays are free at Cowtown, take Dad to a gunfight.

Old Cowtown Museum
Free car show and zoo admission at Sedgwick County Zoo

Dads get in free to the zoo again this year on Father’s Day with an additional paid admission. Plus, just for dad’s special day, the Sedgwick County Zoo also hosts its annual Father’s Day Car Show.

Sedgwick County Zoo Father's Day car show
Dad's get in free at Botanica

Beer and cocktails will be available. Opening Day of the Scholastic Book Fair Dads get in FREE all day!

Botanica
Father's Day Brunch & Bingo

Bring out your pop for Chicken N Pickle’s Bingo & Brunch! Bingo is free to play and fun for all ages!

Chicken n Pickle bingo brunch
Pickleball with Pops

Come out to Chicken N Pickle for a poppin’ good time this fathers day! Dress up like your pops and meet us on the pickleball courts! $75 per team includes a canned domestic beer for each player and a $10 CNP gift card for each team. Make sure after you play, you stay for brunch!

Pickleball

