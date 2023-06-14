Father’s Day Freebies
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is time to celebrate Dad and give him all the honor he deserves. Dads do a lot for us, more than we know, he deserves his special day and this Father’s Day, KWCH wants to help you honor Dad.
If you are looking to take Dad out to a meal or a special event, these are some great things to do this Father’s Day with Dad. Many locations around the area are offering free admissions and discounted deals for Father’s Day.
Here are some, if you know of any we missed, please let us know.
Father's Day Sunday June 18 2023
Dad gets in free with admission purchase at the Cosmosphere
Buy one All-Access Mission Pass, and Dad gets one FREE! Make a day of it! Bring Dad to see a documentary in the Carey Digital Dome Theater, experience a planetarium show, see live science in Dr. Goddard's lab and take a trip through the Hall of Space Museum, including CosmoKids!
Free car show and zoo admission at Sedgwick County Zoo
Dads get in free to the zoo again this year on Father’s Day with an additional paid admission. Plus, just for dad’s special day, the Sedgwick County Zoo also hosts its annual Father’s Day Car Show.
Dad's get in free at Botanica
Beer and cocktails will be available. Opening Day of the Scholastic Book Fair Dads get in FREE all day!
Father's Day Brunch & Bingo
Bring out your pop for Chicken N Pickle’s Bingo & Brunch! Bingo is free to play and fun for all ages!
Pickleball with Pops
Come out to Chicken N Pickle for a poppin’ good time this fathers day! Dress up like your pops and meet us on the pickleball courts! $75 per team includes a canned domestic beer for each player and a $10 CNP gift card for each team. Make sure after you play, you stay for brunch!
