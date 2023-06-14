Girl severely injured in boat crash out of ICU, spending time with visitors

Representatives with the Winfield Police Department visited 10-year-old Rieylnn Martin in the...
Representatives with the Winfield Police Department visited 10-year-old Rieylnn Martin in the hospital as the girl continues her recovery from a May 25 boat crash at Winfield Lake.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Encouraging updates continue on the journey to recovery for a 10-year-old girl severely injured in a May 25 boat crash at Winfield Lake. About a week after Rielynn Martin’s family reported she was out of the ICU and into a pediatric patient room at Wesley Medical Center, Rieylnn’s family shared photos of her walking in the hospital hallway and enjoying time with visitors.

Tuesday, officers with the Winfield Police Department took the chance to visit with Rieylnn and see her progress in-person.

A Facebook post shared by the Winfield Police Department said Lt. Venable and Officer Shinneman were at Wesley Medical Center on other business, but made sure to visit Rielynn before driving back to Winfield. The officers presented Rielynn with a challenge coin for Winfield’s 150th birthday.

“Many of our officers have been following her progress, and we are thrilled with how well she’s doing!” the department said in its post. “Keep staying tough, Rieylnn, and we’ll keep cheering you on.”

After the crash, 12 News spoke with Rieylnn’s father, Chad Martin, about what happened and what lies ahead. At that time, he said all he could do was ask for prayers as he waits by his daughter’s side. A GoFundMe has been set up to help support the family with expenses in Rielynn’s recovery. If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

