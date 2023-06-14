Scattered storms drop heavy rain, small hail in parts of Kansas

Street flooding in Lakin, Kansas
Street flooding in Lakin, Kansas(Josh Cox)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKIN, Kan. (KWCH) - Scattered storms impacting parts of western and central Kansas didn’t rise to severe levels, but did present a caution for people to be aware, especially out on the roads. Storms impacting several areas, including Salina, brought a threat of street flooding.

Earlier in the evening in western, Kansas, a round of small hail and heavy rainfall led to street flooding in Lakin in Kearny County. A photo shared by 12 News viewer Josh Cox in the community showed water high enough to stall several vehicles. Cox also shared a video clip, showing a downpour with small hail falling.

Radar showed scattered storms in pockets throughout the state, creating more rain chances in several areas. As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the lone warning issued was a flash flood warning in effect until at least 3:15 a.m. in Mitchell County, in north central Kansas.

“Scattered storm chances will remain a possibility in Kansas throughout the evening and overnight, but severe weather is unlikely on any large scale. Some rainfall may be locally heavy, but flooding should not be a large-scale problem,” Storm Team 12 Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen reported.

Storm Team 12 predicts the next best chances for widespread rain and thunder to be coming up Thursday night with another system making its way out of the Rockies.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 60-year-old Ignacio Negrete-Diaz and 37-year-old Oscar Martinez-Ortiz...
2 arrested after nearly 30 gallons of liquid meth found in SE Wichita home
WICHWAY camera showing Kellogg at Woodlawn
Kellogg back open after disturbance with shots fired leads to temporary closure
On Saturday, Courtney Wages of Wichita was crowned 2023 Miss Kansas.
Wichita woman crowned in Miss Kansas 2023
The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person drowned at Kanopolis State Lakes...
Man drowns at Kanopolis Lake
Dr. Dustin Harker died in a whitewater rafting accident. Survivors include his wife of nearly...
Family, community mourn death of Hutchinson doctor, father of 13

Latest News

Representatives with the Winfield Police Department visited 10-year-old Rieylnn Martin in the...
Girl severely injured in boat crash out of ICU, spending time with visitors
Machinists union workers hold rally ahead of contract expiration
Valley Center Public Schools, USD 262 header
Voters in Valley Center school district to decide on $73.9 million bond issue
Members of the International Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 70 are in negotiations...
Machinists union workers hold rally ahead of contract expiration