Scattered storms drop heavy rain, small hail in parts of Kansas

LAKIN, Kan. (KWCH) - Scattered storms impacting parts of western and central Kansas didn’t rise to severe levels, but did present a caution for people to be aware, especially out on the roads. Storms impacting several areas, including Salina, brought a threat of street flooding.

Earlier in the evening in western, Kansas, a round of small hail and heavy rainfall led to street flooding in Lakin in Kearny County. A photo shared by 12 News viewer Josh Cox in the community showed water high enough to stall several vehicles. Cox also shared a video clip, showing a downpour with small hail falling.

Radar showed scattered storms in pockets throughout the state, creating more rain chances in several areas. As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the lone warning issued was a flash flood warning in effect until at least 3:15 a.m. in Mitchell County, in north central Kansas.

“Scattered storm chances will remain a possibility in Kansas throughout the evening and overnight, but severe weather is unlikely on any large scale. Some rainfall may be locally heavy, but flooding should not be a large-scale problem,” Storm Team 12 Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen reported.

Storm Team 12 predicts the next best chances for widespread rain and thunder to be coming up Thursday night with another system making its way out of the Rockies.

