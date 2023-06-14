Help for those affected by groundwater contamination near 29th & Grove

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The decades long groundwater contamination from a northeast Wichita rail yard at 29th and Grove has left many in the impacted neighborhoods looking for answers.

A study released last month shows the area has seen higher rates of cancer and children born with low birth weights.

A local community health clinic is offering a way for people impacted to learn if this is impacting them.

The rail yard contamination at 29th and Grove in the 1990s or earlier was only recently learned by many who live south of the site.

GraceMed is currently scheduling the appointments, with the screenings to start next week.

“I feel that we learned about this in an untimely manner, but now that we do know, we’re doing our part.” Venus Lee, GraceMed Chief Executive Officer.

“We think that people need to be empowered with the knowledge, but also, we don’t want people to have a sense of fear either. That’s what happens when you don’t know what’s going on in your body.” Lee said.

To schedule an appointment for a screening, people can call GraceMed at 316-866-2000 and request screening for the 29th and Grove contamination site.

GraceMed said it received funding to provide the screening at no cost, as the price for it can be a couple of hundred dollars. GraceMed is looking for more funding to cover the testing. If interested, people can reach out to Jason Jennings, GraceMed’s Director of Marketing and Communications, at jjennings@gracemed.org or call 316-866-2000.

The KDHE is hosting another public meeting on June 24, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Boys and Girls Club.

