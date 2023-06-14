K-14 realignment connecting Hutchinson to Nickerson to Sterling

NICKERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A ribbon cutting held Wednesday, June 14, in Nickerson celebrated the completion of a project designed to shorten drive times, bringing communities together in Reno and Rice counties.

The K-14 realignment between Hutchinson and Sterling provides a 15-mile asphalt freeway connecting Hutchinson to Nickerson to Sterling. The new highway opened Wednesday afternoon, following the ribbon cutting.

“The new alignment is more efficient for motorists because it avoids the stops, changing speed limits and sharper turns involved in the old alignment, which in places dated to World War I,” the Kansas Department of Transportation said in a news release.

Work in Reno County includes five bridges and 24 reinforced concrete boxes over a seven-mile stretch. The Rice County portion of project includes includes sixes bridges and 19 concrete boxes over an eight-mile stretch.

The KDOT realignment project started in the spring of 2021.

“Now we open the door to the convenience and opportunity this newly constructed highway represents. The new K-14 will make travel easier and more expedient. The convenience of the new K-14 will be an additional selling point in attracting – and keeping – new residents and new businesses to Rice and Reno counties,” said KDOT Acting Secretary Calvin Reed.

