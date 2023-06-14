KBI: Task force seizes about 25K suspected fentanyl pills in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) announced an investigation from a newly-formed task force leading to “a major seizure” of about 25,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills suspected of containing fentanyl.

A 27-year-old Wichita man was detained and questioned for being in possession of the pills, the KBI said. The agency didn’t name the man, later arrested on outstanding warrants and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.

“Charges related to the fentanyl seizure are pending. The investigation is ongoing,” the KBI said.

At about 12:30 p.m. Monday, investigators seized the approximate 11.5 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills, the KBI reported. The investigation led to the area of Central and Oliver and the seizure of the 25,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills, commonly referred to as “dirty 30s,” the KBI said.

In June, the KBI and Kansas Highway Patrol formed the Joint Fentanyl Impact Team (JFIT) as “the enforcement component of Attorney General Kris Kobach’s strategy to prevent fentanyl overdose deaths.”

“The objective of the JFIT is to identify and disrupt fentanyl trafficking and distribution networks, and remove this deadly drug from Kansas streets. The team is comprised of KBI special agents and KHP troopers experienced in complex narcotics investigations. Team members are embedded alongside KBI agents operating across the state,” KBI announced in a news release announcing the “major seizure.”

KBI Director Tony Mattivi said this seizure “likely will prevent many poisoning deaths, but we still have much work to do.”

Kobach said the seizure is “a significant victory for Kansas law enforcement in the battle against fentanyl.”

“I have made clear that the resources and energy of the KBI will be focused on the fentanyl threat. This seizure is a result of that focus, in cooperation with KHP,” he said.

