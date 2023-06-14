KBI: Task force seizes about 25K suspected fentanyl pills in Wichita

fentanyl seizure graphic
fentanyl seizure graphic(KBI)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) announced an investigation from a newly-formed task force leading to “a major seizure” of about 25,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills suspected of containing fentanyl.

A 27-year-old Wichita man was detained and questioned for being in possession of the pills, the KBI said. The agency didn’t name the man, later arrested on outstanding warrants and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.

“Charges related to the fentanyl seizure are pending. The investigation is ongoing,” the KBI said.

At about 12:30 p.m. Monday, investigators seized the approximate 11.5 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills, the KBI reported. The investigation led to the area of Central and Oliver and the seizure of the 25,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills, commonly referred to as “dirty 30s,” the KBI said.

In June, the KBI and Kansas Highway Patrol formed the Joint Fentanyl Impact Team (JFIT) as “the enforcement component of Attorney General Kris Kobach’s strategy to prevent fentanyl overdose deaths.”

“The objective of the JFIT is to identify and disrupt fentanyl trafficking and distribution networks, and remove this deadly drug from Kansas streets. The team is comprised of KBI special agents and KHP troopers experienced in complex narcotics investigations. Team members are embedded alongside KBI agents operating across the state,” KBI announced in a news release announcing the “major seizure.”

KBI Director Tony Mattivi said this seizure “likely will prevent many poisoning deaths, but we still have much work to do.”

Kobach said the seizure is “a significant victory for Kansas law enforcement in the battle against fentanyl.”

“I have made clear that the resources and energy of the KBI will be focused on the fentanyl threat. This seizure is a result of that focus, in cooperation with KHP,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Nebraska commission suspends Kansas company’s grain dealer license
Dr. Dustin Harker died in a whitewater rafting accident. Survivors include his wife of nearly...
Family, community mourn death of Hutchinson doctor, father of 13
John and Brandi Scaletty described a random attack by a group of men outside Arrowhead Stadium.
Couple attacked outside Arrowhead questions emergency response and 911 hold time
WICHWAY camera showing Kellogg at Woodlawn
Kellogg back open after disturbance with shots fired leads to temporary closure
Street flooding in Lakin, Kansas
Scattered storms drop heavy rain, small hail in parts of Kansas

Latest News

Father's Day
Father’s Day Freebies
Kechi police are warning residents who are holding garage sales to be on the lookout for motion...
‘Motion picture money’ used at garage sales in Kechi, police say
police lights
Man accused of pointing gun at people at stoplight, arrested in Ark City
A WPD officer was investigating a suspected DUI when his vehicle was rear ended by another...
Caught on camera: While pulling over DUI suspect, WPD vehicle rear-ended by another