Man accused of pointing gun at people at stoplight, arrested in Ark City

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A reported road rage incident in Arkansas City led to the arrest of a man accused of pointing a gun at people stopped at a stoplight.

Ark City police said multiple emergency calls came in about 5:40 p.m. Sunday, June 11, reporting a man pointing a gun at people at the stoplight in the 2700 block of North Summit Street.

The suspect vehicle, described as an older F-150 pickup with an Oklahoma tag, left the scene but soon was located by officers, Ark City police said.

Ark City police identified the pickup’s driver as Branon Duncton, 50, of Ark City and the man suspected of pointing a gun at people. Police said officers found a handgun in a search of the pickup.

“The two individuals that the firearm was pointed informed officers that this incident started because of a near collision and an exchange of words,” police said. “The individuals identified Branon Duncan as the subject who pointed the firearm at them. Duncan was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.”

Duncan is in the Cowley County Jail in lieu of a $40,000 bond, Ark City police said.

