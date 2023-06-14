Man accused of pointing gun at people at stoplight, arrested in Ark City

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A reported road rage incident in Arkansas City led to the arrest of a man accused of pointing a gun at people stopped at a stoplight.

Ark City police said multiple emergency calls came in about 5:40 p.m. Sunday, June 11, reporting a man pointing a gun at people at the stoplight in the 2700 block of North Summit Street.

The suspect vehicle, described as an older F-150 pickup with an Oklahoma tag, left the scene but soon was located by officers, Ark City police said.

Ark City police identified the pickup’s driver as Branon Duncton, 50, of Ark City and the man suspected of pointing a gun at people. Police said officers found a handgun in a search of the pickup.

“The two individuals that the firearm was pointed informed officers that this incident started because of a near collision and an exchange of words,” police said. “The individuals identified Branon Duncan as the subject who pointed the firearm at them. Duncan was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.”

Duncan is in the Cowley County Jail in lieu of a $40,000 bond, Ark City police said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Nebraska commission suspends Kansas company’s grain dealer license
Dr. Dustin Harker died in a whitewater rafting accident. Survivors include his wife of nearly...
Family, community mourn death of Hutchinson doctor, father of 13
John and Brandi Scaletty described a random attack by a group of men outside Arrowhead Stadium.
Couple attacked outside Arrowhead questions emergency response and 911 hold time
WICHWAY camera showing Kellogg at Woodlawn
Kellogg back open after disturbance with shots fired leads to temporary closure
Street flooding in Lakin, Kansas
Scattered storms drop heavy rain, small hail in parts of Kansas

Latest News

Father's Day
Father’s Day Freebies
fentanyl seizure graphic
KBI: Task force seizes about 25K suspected fentanyl pills in Wichita
Kechi police are warning residents who are holding garage sales to be on the lookout for motion...
‘Motion picture money’ used at garage sales in Kechi, police say
A WPD officer was investigating a suspected DUI when his vehicle was rear ended by another...
Caught on camera: While pulling over DUI suspect, WPD vehicle rear-ended by another