WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A McPherson man continues to recover after accidentally leaving his car running inside his garage, causing carbon monoxide to build up inside his home.

A McPherson man’s car left running fills home with carbon monoxide sending him to hospital

Now he says he feels lucky to be alive.

“‘Five minutes later I wouldn’t have been here today, it was just that close.” Says Kent Brungardt.

“Ran an errand or two and came back... pulled the car in the garage, came inside, made myself some lunch.” Says Brungardt.

Ken says his car never alerted him as he was walking inside his home. It ran for five hours. He didn’t realize there was a problem until he tried grabbing his phone from the counter to call his wife Linda.

“Kind of stumbled over to pick it up, decided to walk back and fell down again. I knew something at that point was something wrong.” Brungardt said.

His wife Linda came home... And saw her husband lying on the ground.

Ken was taken to KU Medical Center in Kansas City where he was placed in a hyperbaric chamber to remove the carbon monoxide. His message to people with start/stop buttons is to make sure they are shut off.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com