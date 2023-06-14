More active weather in the days ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Quiet weather returns to Kansas, but not for very long. Thunderstorms and the risk of some severe weather should return Thursday evening and again into the start of the weekend. Right now, severe weather looks possible for southwest Kansas Thursday evening, and then Saturday has a risk that will include much of central and eastern Kansas.

Overnight, much of the state will have a clear sky. Low temperatures by early Thursday will be in the 50s and 60s. Look for highs to reach the 80s with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon.

Storms will fire up in southwest Kansas Thursday evening (after 4pm) and then begin tracking to the east. Central and southern Kansas will have the better chances for storms into the night.

Friday will have another round of storms targeting western Kansas in the evening, and then shifting into central Kansas after dark. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall will likely accompany the storms.

On Saturday, there’s a better chance of some severe weather that will impact Kansas for the late afternoon and evening hours. Hail, high winds, and some torrential rainfall all remain a concern.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Light winds. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 89.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds; scattered storms late. Wind: SE/N 5-10. Low: 65.

Fri: High: 88 Becoming partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Sat: High: 87 Low: 66 Mostly cloudy; PM and evening storms.

Sun: High: 88 Low: 65 Decreasing clouds.

Mon: High: 93 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 92 Low: 68 Mostly sunny

Wed: High: 91 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

