More active weather in the days ahead

Potential for severe weather into the weekend.
Potential for severe weather into the weekend.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Quiet weather returns to Kansas, but not for very long. Thunderstorms and the risk of some severe weather should return Thursday evening and again into the start of the weekend. Right now, severe weather looks possible for southwest Kansas Thursday evening, and then Saturday has a risk that will include much of central and eastern Kansas.

Overnight, much of the state will have a clear sky. Low temperatures by early Thursday will be in the 50s and 60s. Look for highs to reach the 80s with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon.

Storms will fire up in southwest Kansas Thursday evening (after 4pm) and then begin tracking to the east. Central and southern Kansas will have the better chances for storms into the night.

Friday will have another round of storms targeting western Kansas in the evening, and then shifting into central Kansas after dark. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall will likely accompany the storms.

On Saturday, there’s a better chance of some severe weather that will impact Kansas for the late afternoon and evening hours. Hail, high winds, and some torrential rainfall all remain a concern.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Light winds. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 89.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds; scattered storms late. Wind: SE/N 5-10. Low: 65.

Fri: High: 88 Becoming partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Sat: High: 87 Low: 66 Mostly cloudy; PM and evening storms.

Sun: High: 88 Low: 65 Decreasing clouds.

Mon: High: 93 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 92 Low: 68 Mostly sunny

Wed: High: 91 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Nebraska commission suspends Kansas company’s grain dealer license
Dr. Dustin Harker died in a whitewater rafting accident. Survivors include his wife of nearly...
Family, community mourn death of Hutchinson doctor, father of 13
John and Brandi Scaletty described a random attack by a group of men outside Arrowhead Stadium.
Couple attacked outside Arrowhead questions emergency response and 911 hold time
WICHWAY camera showing Kellogg at Woodlawn
Kellogg back open after disturbance with shots fired leads to temporary closure
Street flooding in Lakin, Kansas
Scattered storms drop heavy rain, small hail in parts of Kansas

Latest News

Storm Outlook
Stormy weather pattern will continue into the weekend
Better storm chances Thursday night.
More storms in the days ahead
Storm Outlook
Scattered rain and storm chances continue today
Storms become more likely later in the week
Chances for rain will be off/on this week