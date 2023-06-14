‘Motion picture money’ used at garage sales in Kechi, police say

Kechi police are warning residents who are holding garage sales to be on the lookout for motion...
Kechi police are warning residents who are holding garage sales to be on the lookout for motion picture money.(Kechi Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KECHI, Kan. (KWCH) – The Kechi Police Department is warning residents to be vigilant when it comes to the money they receive at garage sales.

The police department said on Friday, someone used “motion picture money” as a form of payment at a garage sale. While it’s not a counterfeit bill,” it’s still considered a felony crime, police said. Officers are working to identify the suspect and recover the stolen property.

If you suspect the money being passed your way is fake and/or counterfeit, police say to look for the following security features:

  • The lines on the collar of the President are ridged and easily felt under your fingernail.
  • The “20″, “50″, and “100″ in the lower right corner on the front will change from gold to green as you tilt the bill.

If you suspect you’ve been handed and paid with fake/counterfeit money, police say you should call 911 and obtain vehicle make/model and tag numbers on the suspect’s vehicle, if you can do it safely.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Nebraska commission suspends Kansas company’s grain dealer license
Dr. Dustin Harker died in a whitewater rafting accident. Survivors include his wife of nearly...
Family, community mourn death of Hutchinson doctor, father of 13
John and Brandi Scaletty described a random attack by a group of men outside Arrowhead Stadium.
Couple attacked outside Arrowhead questions emergency response and 911 hold time
WICHWAY camera showing Kellogg at Woodlawn
Kellogg back open after disturbance with shots fired leads to temporary closure
Street flooding in Lakin, Kansas
Scattered storms drop heavy rain, small hail in parts of Kansas

Latest News

Father's Day
Father’s Day Freebies
fentanyl seizure graphic
KBI: Task force seizes about 25K suspected fentanyl pills
police lights
Man accused of pointing gun at people at stoplight, arrested in Ark City
A WPD officer was investigating a suspected DUI when his vehicle was rear ended by another...
Caught on camera: While pulling over DUI suspect, WPD vehicle rear-ended by another