‘Motion picture money’ used at garage sales in Kechi, police say

KECHI, Kan. (KWCH) – The Kechi Police Department is warning residents to be vigilant when it comes to the money they receive at garage sales.

The police department said on Friday, someone used “motion picture money” as a form of payment at a garage sale. While it’s not a counterfeit bill,” it’s still considered a felony crime, police said. Officers are working to identify the suspect and recover the stolen property.

If you suspect the money being passed your way is fake and/or counterfeit, police say to look for the following security features:

The lines on the collar of the President are ridged and easily felt under your fingernail.

The “20″, “50″, and “100″ in the lower right corner on the front will change from gold to green as you tilt the bill.

If you suspect you’ve been handed and paid with fake/counterfeit money, police say you should call 911 and obtain vehicle make/model and tag numbers on the suspect’s vehicle, if you can do it safely.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com